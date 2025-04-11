Live
- Service activities mark MP’s birthday celebrations
- CM to meet artisans in Nuzvid constituency today
- IITM Incubation Cell, VITAP TBI Foundation ink MoU
- Additional EO reviews Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti
- Coal workers are real warriors: Kishan Reddy
- Vontimitta temple gears for celestial wedding
- Harish must ponder his role in party: Cong MP
- Venkaiah Naidu to address ‘One Nation-One Election’ seminar in Tirupati tomorrow
- Uttam to public reps: Dine with fine rice beneficiaries a la CM Revanth
- Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C
OU to hold 2-day management fest from today
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Department of Business Management, Osmania University, announced on Thursday a two-day national-level management symposium,...
Hyderabad: The Department of Business Management, Osmania University, announced on Thursday a two-day national-level management symposium, “Blitzkrieg-2k25”, on April 11 and 12.
According to officials, after a hiatus of 16 years, it is all set to bring back its legendary management fest, marking a grand revival of one of the most celebrated student-driven events in the college history. “Bringing back this fest after 16 years is not just about reviving a tradition – it’s about reigniting the passion, innovation and energy that define our students and our institution”, said HoD Professor Y Jahangir.
Next Story