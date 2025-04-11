OU to hold 2-day management fest from today

Hyderabad: The Department of Business Management, Osmania University, announced on Thursday a two-day national-level management symposium, “Blitzkrieg-2k25”, on April 11 and 12.

According to officials, after a hiatus of 16 years, it is all set to bring back its legendary management fest, marking a grand revival of one of the most celebrated student-driven events in the college history. “Bringing back this fest after 16 years is not just about reviving a tradition – it’s about reigniting the passion, innovation and energy that define our students and our institution”, said HoD Professor Y Jahangir.