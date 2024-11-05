OU V-C releases poster on physics workshop

Live
Hyderabad: Professor Kumar Molugaram, vice-chancellor, Osmania University, on Monday released a poster of the Academic Support to State Universities for Research Education (ASSURE) workshop to be conducted for State universities PhD scholars of physics. According to the officials, this programme is in collaboration with TIFR Hyderabad.
The workshop will commence from December 11 to 21 and will be held at the University College of Science, department of physics, OU. Professor G Naresh Reddy, registrar, head of department of physics, and other faculty members from the department were present during the event.
