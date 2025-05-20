Pala Pitta to be the showstopper at renovated Begumpet rly stn

Hyderabad: Telangana State bird Indian Roller (Pala Pitta) will be the main attraction at the Begumpet railway station which is under renovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station virtually on May 22.

In addition, Karimnagar and Warangal railway stations in Telangana, along with a few other stations across the country will be inaugurated under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

According to the South Central Railway (SCR) officials, the Begumpet railway station has been redeveloped into a modern transit hub, reflecting the rich heritage of Telangana under ABSS at an estimated cost of Rs 26.55 crore. The facelift includes a host of passenger-friendly features such as escalators, lifts, spacious waiting halls, modern toilets, and dedicated facilities for differently-abled commuters. Moreover, Telangana’s State bird, Pala Pitta, has been installed as a symbolic centrepiece.

“The station now boasts illuminated lighting, landscaped greenery, water features, and marked signage, which have been designed to enhance the overall commuting experience. Apart from this, the station will be operated entirely by women staff, from the station master to the ticket clerks and Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables, booking staff —a practice that has been in place for over six years. A dedicated surveillance system ensures enhanced safety for female passengers,” said a senior officer, SCR.

Explaining on the facilities, he added that the upgraded station includes two lifts, four escalators, improved platform shelters, and displayed signage to assist passengers. As present, the station has a stoppage of important and superfast trains coming from Mumbai and Pune, with around 122 trains plying from here. The station is witnessing a rise in passenger footfalls and at present is handling around 100 trains with a footfall of 15,000 commuters. As part of ABSS, a long-term master plan has been prepared envisaging the development of modern facilities.