People always yearn for a society with peace and security, says DGP

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police Dr Jitender emphasised on Thursday that people always desire to live in a peaceful and secure society. He stressed the need for impartial and effective investigations to strengthen public confidence and ensure justice for victims. The DGP chaired a comprehensive review meeting with district police officers at the Kamareddy DPO. He held one-on-one interactions with CIs and SDOs to assess the ground realities of policing in their respective jurisdictions. He reviewed major cases, preventive measures being implemented, and steps taken to curb crimes.

Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra presented a detailed report on the district’s law and order situation through a power-point presentation. He highlighted the district’s priority cases, progress in crime investigations, public service initiatives and the special challenges being effectively addressed by the police. The DGP underlined the importance of proactive policing and community engagement. “The core objective of policing is to instil a sense of safety and security among the public. Peaceful communities are built when people trust the police and feel protected,” he said.

Dr Jitender advised officers to enhance surveillance on habitual offenders, especially those involved in property offences, and to adopt crime-prevention strategies based on timely intelligence.