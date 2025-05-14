Performance of Secretaries in key depts under scrutiny

Hyderabad: After a virtual collapse in the administration in a few important wings in recent times, the performance of Secretaries of all the departments in the Telangana government is under scrutiny now. Newly-appointed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has tightened the noose and set targets for all Secretaries asking them to come up with innovative approaches to implement schemes and mobilize financial resources to overcome the fund crunch in the state.

The Chief Secretary will also seek a status report on revenue generation and challenges facing in achieving the targets from the Secretaries of all revenue generating wings such as Commercial Taxes, Transport, Stamps & Registrations, Excise and Mining departments.

Soon after the Cabinet Sub-Committee on mobilization of revenue resources conducted a meeting and chalked out a plan to improve the efficiency of all revenue-generating wings on Monday, the Chief Secretary summoned the officials concerned and analysed the performance of the respective departments and the challenges encountered in achieving revenue targets, officials said.

Ramakrishna Rao, who headed the Finance wing for over 10 years and has expertise in generating revenues, is keen on enhancing the efficiency of every wing, particularly tax and non-tax revenue generating departments. “The new Chief Secretary is leaving no stone unturned in achieving revenue targets by creating new avenues in every department. Though it is a Herculean task, the CS is preparing monthly wise targets and has asked the authorities to achieve them,” officials said, adding that the performance of the top officials in the key departments would be analyzed from time to time and the Chief Secretary would take a call on continuing the officials to head the same wing for a long time.

In a similar vein, the officials of all Welfare departments and those from Education, Health, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Agriculture, Housing, Civil Supplies, Tourism and Youth Advancement Departments have been asked to update the progress in the implementation of every scheme and development programme. Welfare schemes like ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’, fine rice distribution, Indiramma housing, new ration cards and others will be reviewed regularly and the officials concerned will have to submit a report on the status of the implementation of each scheme. The Chief Secretary will issue requisite instructions if there are any challenges in implementing the schemes.