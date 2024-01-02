Police slaps cases against six pubs in Jubilee Hills for violating rules on New Year

Hyderabad : Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against six pubs for violating rules during the New Year celebrations. It was alleged that the pubs were kept open even after the stipulated time. In addition to this, the police took action after the locals complained that they were causing trouble by playing loud songs against the rules. The police explained that a case h as been registered against Hello, Tar, Grease Monkey, Makaw, Loft and Zeena pubs in Jubilee Hills.

It is known that the police has issued guidelines regarding the celebrations to be held on the occasion of New Year. Pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants, and wines have been allowed to remain open till 1 am on December 31. It was warned that strict action will be taken if it is kept open even after that. The police have registered a case against six pubs that defied these orders and did not close after the stipulated time.