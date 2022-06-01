Police stops vehicle to clear pending challan, sick infant dies

Yadadri-Bhongir: In a sorry state of incident, a three-month-old infant died due to a delay in reaching the hospital after the traffic police stopped the vehicle in which he was travelling for about an hour over a pending challan. The incident took place in Vangapally village, Yadagirigutta Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

A couple from Marigadi village in the Jangaon district had hired a car to take their three-month-old infant to a hospital in Hyderabad. The traffic constables stopped the car at Vangapally near Yadadri as the driver of the car was not wearing a seat belt.

Later, the police found that a challan of Rs. 1000 was pending on the car. It took nearly half an hour for the driver to pay the challan.

According to the sources, the three-month-old infant Revanth fell sick a couple of days ago and he was taken to a private hospital in Jangaon on Tuesday. The doctors recommended the parents to take the child to a hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment.

While the parents were on the way to Hyderabad, their car was stopped by the police. Despite the victims' requests to allow them to go to Hyderabad as their son needs urgent treatment, the police didn't. It took nearly half an hour for the payment of challan.

When the couple reached Tarnaka, no movements were identified in the baby. When they reached the hospital, the doctors declared that the child died half an hour ago.

The inconsolable parents of the child said that their son would have been alive if they have reached the hospital on time.

On the other hand, Yadagirigutta traffic CI Saidaiah stated that they will never stop vehicles going in a medical-emergencies.