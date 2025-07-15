Ponnam bristles at BJP, BRS for bid to stonewall BC ordinance

Hyderabad:Countering BJP MP Laxman over an ordinance for implementing 42 BC reservation in local body polls, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the state government has the power to bring an ordinance when the Assembly is not in session. The ordinance has nothing to do with the bill with the President. He said that the BJP was trying to do politics over the ordinance.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam suggested that all BC leaders in BRS and BJP should increase pressure on their high command regarding the implementation of BC reservations. He felt that BJP leaders were shedding crocodile tears over BC reservations and that Laxman was speaking out on the issue to influence the Governor.

The Minister lashed out at the BJP and BRS for conspiring to put a damper on the momentum of the ordinance for implementing 42 percent reservations for BCs in local body elections. He urged the BRS and BJP parties to avoid negativity in the historic context of implementing reservations for BCs, as the government was going ahead by keeping in mind all legal aspects as per the court orders.

Ponnam said that if Laxman’s words carry weight within the party, he should press with the demand that the BC Reservation Bill to be cleared with the President.

Ponnam accused the BJP of conspiring to block reservations citing ‘Manuvada’ tradition. In the past, reservations were brought in the name of the Mandal Committee, and the BJP opposed reservations in the name of Kamandal. He felt that Laxman was furious that the BJP had appointed a new president with a feudal mentality, while there was a discussion about BCs across the state.