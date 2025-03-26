Power-packed performance by State Energy department

Hyderabad: The State Energy Department is showcasing remarkable performance. Despite a significant increase in power demand across the State, power companies have succeeded in providing uninterrupted and high-quality electricity supply.

TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, Musharraf Faruqui said that on March 20, at 4:39 pm, the power demand in Telangana reached a peak of 17,162 MW, the highest in the State’s history. In the previous financial year (2023-24), the peak demand was recorded at 15,623 megawatts (March 8, 2024), but this year, the record has been surpassed. Daily power consumption also touched 331.161 million units.

Over the past three Yasangi seasons, power consumption has increased massively. Compared to 2024-25, power usage in several districts has risen significantly, with the combined Mahbubnagar district witnessing a growth of 12 per cent to 59.36 per cent.

The CMD said that the primary reasons for this surge include higher consumption during the summer, 24x7 free power supply to the agricultural sector, growth in industrial and IT sectors, and increased usage of electrical appliances like geysers and air conditioners in urban areas. Power breakdowns and interruptions have also significantly decreased.

Compared to last year, power interruptions and breakdowns in the Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company’s jurisdiction reduced by 24.01 per cent, while across the State, they dropped by 23.64 per cent. The time taken to restore power after interruptions has also improved considerably. In the past, restoring power after disruptions caused by wind or rain took hours in some areas.