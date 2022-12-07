Praja Sangrama Yatra: Let us send our samples to lab; Sanjay dares KTR

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday dared the TRS working president and IT Minister K T Rama Rao to send his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he would not consume drugs.

Addressing a gathering at Dimmadurthi village of Mamda mandal in Nirmal district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, , reiterated the demand for reopening of an alleged Bengaluru Drugs scam and his reaction has come following the allegations that he had the habit of chewing tobacco.

"This Twitter Tillu says I chew tobacco. This is a blatant lie. In fact, it is KTR who is addicted to drugs. I am ready to offer any part of my body, including my blood samples for testing to prove that I don't consume tobacco. Does KTR have the courage to give his blood and hair samples for testing to prove that he doesn't consume drugs?" Sanjay asked.

He reiterated his demand for immediate reopening of the Bengaluru and Hyderabad drug peddling cases which, he alleged, were closed only to hush up the involvement of the TRS working president.

Sanjay, who earlier paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary, demanded that the Telangana government should celebrate Ambedkar's Birthday in April for at least one week.

"It is unfortunate that the TRS would not dedicate even an hour for the birth and death anniversaries of Ambedkar. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao doesn't even come out of his house on these days, while the BJP government at the Centre has been following the true spirit of Ambedkar's ideals," he said.

He reminded me that it was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister that the poor and the downtrodden people in the country could get justice. "The credit of making Ramnath Kovind, a Dalit leader, as the President of India and the installation of the Ambedkar statue in Parliament goes to Modi," he said.

Sanjay further pointed out that Modi had inducted as many as 12 Dalit MPs into the Union cabinet and appointed several SCs as governors and chief ministers. "Every year, more than 1.20 lakh Dalit youth are being transformed into entrepreneurs, thanks to the Modi government," he claimed.

Sanjay also found fault with CM KCR for abstaining from the prestigious meeting of heads of all political parties and chief ministers to seek their views on India being elected as head of the G-20 nations. "What made him avoid the meeting except for petty political reasons?" he asked.