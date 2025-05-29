PSUs making remarkable economic growth: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy congratulated the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) for their remarkable economic growth. On Wednesday, he stated that the Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are registering profitability in their performance due to the reforms implemented by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past ten years.

Once considered a financial burden for the government, public sector undertakings are now becoming profitable and emerging as key players in the country’s economy. Their improved performance and demonstrated capabilities are gradually guiding India towards self-reliance.

The Union Minister said that NALCO achieved unprecedented records for the first time in 2024-25 since its inception in 1981, contributing to significant economic development. Similarly, HCL reported the highest growth in the financial year 2024-25, following the path set by NALCO. Both PSUs stand as examples of progress in the mining and mineral sectors. The successes of these Indian PSUs reflect their ability to compete on an international level. Further, he noted that this positive transformation has only been possible since the Modi government assumed power in 2014, implementing innovations, accountability measures, reforms, and policy changes within the PSUs. These achievements are providing a new impetus to the country’s economy at a crucial time when PSUs are playing a vital role in the vision of a developed India by 2047.