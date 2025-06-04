  • Menu
Public reps to address people’s grievances at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10

Hyderabad: The public representatives will be attending the people’s grievances at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10.

The Congress has decided to launch a programme to make public representatives available. As per the instructions of PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, at least two public representatives will remain available for listening and addressing people’s grievances.

To start with, two corporation chairmen will be available at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10 between 10 am to 1 pm. “The government will work to resolve the appeals received from the public. Later, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives will also be available at Gandhi Bhavan from June 10, two each,” said party sources.

Meanwhile after several months of break, the Congress party will be resuming its ‘Meet your Minister’ programme. BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar will be attending the grievances on Wednesday.

