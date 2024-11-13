  • Menu
Quota for Meru caste in local bodies sought
The representatives of the Meru caste urged the government to provide them with reservations in the local bodies.

Hyderabad: The representatives of the Meru caste urged the government to provide them with reservations in the local bodies.

The State Meru Sangam leaders on Tuesday submitted representation to Busani Venkateshwara Rao, the Dedicated Commission chairman. The delegation consisted of K Rajgopal, D Narsinga Rao, S B Sangewar, K Venkatesh, M Laxminarayana, and others.

