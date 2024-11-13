Live
- Fly ash disposal crisis may hit power plants
- ‘Mining with conscience’ guiding theme for coal sector
- KIMS Installs 3D Digital Mammography Machine
- Tata Steel announces 2nd Kapilash Half Marathon
- Thousands throng Puri temple for ‘Panchuka’
- Anchoring couple enters India Book of Records
- Why this race to the bottom?
- Public servants warned over lobbying for transfers
- Get Set 5G! India’s Digital Leap
- Maha polls: All parties bitten by freebies bug
Just In
Quota for Meru caste in local bodies sought
Highlights
The representatives of the Meru caste urged the government to provide them with reservations in the local bodies.
Hyderabad: The representatives of the Meru caste urged the government to provide them with reservations in the local bodies.
The State Meru Sangam leaders on Tuesday submitted representation to Busani Venkateshwara Rao, the Dedicated Commission chairman. The delegation consisted of K Rajgopal, D Narsinga Rao, S B Sangewar, K Venkatesh, M Laxminarayana, and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS