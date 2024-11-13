Quota for Meru caste in local bodies sought

Hyderabad: The representatives of the Meru caste urged the government to provide them with reservations in the local bodies.

The State Meru Sangam leaders on Tuesday submitted representation to Busani Venkateshwara Rao, the Dedicated Commission chairman. The delegation consisted of K Rajgopal, D Narsinga Rao, S B Sangewar, K Venkatesh, M Laxminarayana, and others.