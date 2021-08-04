Rahul Gandhi to attend Dalit Dandora

Nampally: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take part in Dalita Dandora programme being organised by the party State unit. Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that Rahul agreed to take part in the programme, which would be organised in the first week of September.

Reddy stated that the party leaders would hold discussions to fix a date and venue of Rahul's participation in the dandora. The party would also hold a day-long programme for Rahul in the State.

The TPCC chief made the remarks during a TPCC review meeting on selection of the party candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad byelection. Election Co-ordination Committee Chairman Damodar Rajanarasimha, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy, G Chinna Reddy and important leaders from Karimnagar attended the meeting in which the leaders discussed the probable candidate.

Revanth called upon party leaders and activists to work unitedly to strengthen it. Stating that a committee has been constituted by the party to take up different activities, he said that all leaders should obey the committee. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had gained political benefits by making some Congress leaders his coverts recently. "All the party leaders have witnessed the acts of the coverts," he added. He advised all party leaders to work responsibly and be alert. Revanth said that the party would launch the Dalit and Girijana Dandora programme at Indravelli (Adilabad district) on August 9. He said that the party would hold a ten-day programme from August 11 to 21 in five mandals and two municipalities of the district and also would hold rallies. Reddy asked leaders to bring ten per cent of voters of every mandal to the rallies.