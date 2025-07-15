Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Coalition govt committed to resolving public issues
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2025
- Melbet Bangladesh Review: Legal Info, Games & Payments
- Visakhapatnam guy gets whooping amount in APL season 4 auction
- Japan willing to resume peace talks with Russia
- Tesla all set to drive into India market with first showroom in Mumbai
- Torrential rain triggers flash flooding in New York, New Jersey
- Odisha self-immolation case: Student succumbs to injuries
‘Rahul ji, come to our daughter’s wedding’
Highlights
TPCC working president Jagga Reddy, his wife invite Rahul Gandhi to their daughter’s wedding
Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy along with his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy on Monday met Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and invited him to their daughter Jaya Reddy’s wedding.
Jagga Reddy along with his family members met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence at 10, Janpath, and requested him to attend his daughter’s wedding scheduled for August 7 at Ram Mandiram in Sanga Reddy.
On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi inquired about Jagga Reddy’s wellbeing. Jagga Reddy was accompanied by his wife, TGIIC Chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, daughter Jaya Reddy and son Bharat Sai Reddy.
Next Story