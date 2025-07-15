‘Rahul ji, come to our daughter’s wedding’

Hyderabad: TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy along with his wife Nirmala Jagga Reddy on Monday met Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and invited him to their daughter Jaya Reddy’s wedding.

Jagga Reddy along with his family members met Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence at 10, Janpath, and requested him to attend his daughter’s wedding scheduled for August 7 at Ram Mandiram in Sanga Reddy.

On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi inquired about Jagga Reddy’s wellbeing. Jagga Reddy was accompanied by his wife, TGIIC Chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy, daughter Jaya Reddy and son Bharat Sai Reddy.