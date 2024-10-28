Raid on Janwada farmhouse reeks of conspiracy against KTR, says BRS

Hyderabad: Condemning the police action against the brother-in-law of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the BRS leaders on Sunday said that this was another drama by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to frame KTR in the case.

Several BRS leaders lashed out at the government for targeting their party’s working president. Senior leader T Srinivas Yadav said that the KTR’s brother-in-law, Raj Pakala, has built his own house and was performing housewarming programme. “KTR is going critically against the government; hence, the CM was targeting him. Who gave the complaint in the case?” he asked. He said that it was not right to target a person and their family in politics. “Where is the Janwada farmhouse, and where is the residence of Raj Pakala?” he questioned. “The police are conspiring and stating it as an investigation. Without any search warrant, the police entered the house of Raj Pakala. There is a strong conspiracy behind this. Instead of targeting the opposition parties, the government should focus on governance,” said Srinivas Yadav.

V Prashanth Reddy said that the police personnel tried to implicate Raj Pakala by keeping something in his house. “We have information that top government officials are monitoring this case,” said Prashanth Reddy.

The BRS leaders alleged that both the Congress and BJP leaders have colluded in the State. Senior leader P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay did not react when police families came onto the roads but released a video immediately in the case of Raj Pakala. V Srinivas Goud said that it was quite natural to have liquor in the functions at home, and this was a conspiracy to defame KTR.

MLA KP Vivekanand said that Revanth Reddy had started a new drama in the State. He said that the CM was trying to frame KTR in the case. “Revanth Reddy is facing KTR phobia. After coming back into power, we will not leave the officials who were behaving indiscriminately even if they retire,” said KP Vivekanand.