Railways on high alert as Minister reviews Cyclone Montha preparedness
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Railways, Communications, and IT Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of railway zones in view of the approaching Cyclone Montha, expected to impact parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana.
During the review, the Minister instructed officials to activate divisional war rooms and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of train operations to minimize passenger inconvenience. Special focus has been placed on the Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur divisions, where essential materials, machinery, and manpower have been readied for emergency response.
