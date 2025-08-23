Residents reel under flood woes as encroachments choke nalas

Hyderabad: Every spell of heavy rain is turning into a nightmare for thousands of families living in low lying areas, as encroachments on nalas and poor drainage planning continue to paralyse life across the city. Once again, the recent downpour had exposed the fragile state of urban infrastructure, with floodwaters gushing into homes, inundating colonies and leaving residents stranded for hours. Despite repeated warnings from experts and citizen groups, successive administrations have failed to address the root cause of unchecked encroachments on stormwater drains and lakes.

Satellite images and ground surveys reveal how nalas have been reduced to narrow streams, blocked by illegal constructions and garbage dumping. With no proper outlet, rainwater is overflowing onto roads and into residential colonies, turning them into virtual ponds. Residents allege that what should have been permanent solutions have been limited to temporary relief measures.

Many families lost valuables as water entered their homes late Saturday night, leaving behind sludge and debris. Experts argue that unless nala encroachments are cleared, desilting is taken up regularly, and retaining walls are built where required, floods will remain a recurring disaster. Citizens groups have also demanded strict accountability from officials who turn a blind eye to illegal constructions. The civic administration admits that close to 1,500 encroachments have been identified along major nalas but removal has been slow due to legal hurdles and public resistance.

Officials said proposals are being prepared for widening key drains, but funding constraints are delaying progress. Meanwhile, frustration is mounting among affected residents, who complain that while crores are being spent on new flyovers and beautification projects, basic flood prevention measures are being neglected. Traffic chaos, power outages, and health concerns from stagnant water are adding to their woes.