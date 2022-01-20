Revanth: CM adopting a devilish approach against teachers

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president & MP A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of adopting a devilish approach against the employees and teachers through GO 317 to pursue his divisive politics. He warned that nearly four lakh employees and teachers would revolt against the KCR government if it did not withdraw the controversial GO immediately.

Addressing a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, on the occasion of re-joining of the Teachers' Union leader G. Harshvardhan Reddy and his followers in the party, he said the GO has been causing immense pain and mental torture to the employees and teachers. He said teachers, who were supposed to go to schools to teach children, were forced to besiege the Pragathi Bhavan.

"They are being arrested and humiliated on streets." Reddy ridiculed the State BJP President Bandi Sanjay's protest against the GO. He pointed out that the Centre was a partner-in-crime with the TRS government in bringing in the GO.

The TPCC chief announced that the party would soon launch a massive agitation demanding job notifications. He condemned the police for causing obstructions at all programmes being taken by the party. Alleging that a few police officials were behaving like TRS leaders, he said that the party would reach people by crossing all obstacles and raise their voice against the KCR government and the BJP government at the Centre.