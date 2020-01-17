Revanth participates in poll rally

Peerzadiguda: MP Revanth Reddy participated in the rally held in the division on Friday in support of Congress party candidates in municipal elections. Reddy questioned, "How can minister Mallareddy urge for votes without spending a single rupee on division development?" He slammed the TRS government for implementing anti-people programmes.

He said, "the TRS government did not spend a single rupee for the division. Police station, sub-station and Rs 1.5 crore for drinking water were all sanctioned at the time of Congress government only."

He added, "TRS government disappointed people's hopes in development of the state." He urged voters to vote for Congress party in the coming elections. Corporator candidates Koudi Pochayya, Lakshmi Prabhakar Goud, Potturi Mahesh, Thungathurthi Ravi, party activists and others were present.