Revanth Reddy makes surprise stop at GHMC park in JH

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducted a surprise inspection of the GHMC Park on Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 on Friday while returning from wedding functions. The CM stopped at the park to review the ongoing construction works and spoke with officials overseeing the project.

During the visit, Revanth Reddy warmly greeted the labourers and enquired about the details of the works, their progress and any challenges they were facing. The inspection reflects the CM’s hands-on approach to ensuring civic projects are executed efficiently.

The park had been constructed on government land previously neglected and filled with garbage. The Chief Minister had earlier directed the GHMC to develop the park to prevent encroachments and create a well-maintained public space for the community.

Officials assured the CM that the works were progressing on schedule and the labourers were provided with necessary support. The inspection underscores the government’s commitment to improving urban amenities and enhancing the quality of public spaces in Hyderabad.