Revanth vows to connect Old City to Airport by Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Assuring that extension of Metro rail network in the Old City will be completed by the next elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he would be seeking votes for the Congress party in Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency only after fulfilling his promise.

Responding to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s demand for construction of Metro Rail line in the Old City during the Assembly session on Saturday, Revanth said that the ‘Old City’ was not an old habitation, but the ‘original city,’ and that the Airport Metro rail being planned for construction from LB Nagar to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad will pass from Chandrayangutta in the Old City.

Asserting that it was the Congress government which brought the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project to Hyderabad, he pointed out that it was former union minister for urban development S Jaipal Reddy who had provided the viable gap fund for the project.

“Soon after coming to power, the Congress government laid foundation stone for Metro Rail in the old city. We have submitted a report to the Centre for the second phase of the metro rail project extending the metro rail-line by 78 km. Whether or not the Centre funds the project, Congress government will complete the project,” he assured.

BRS delayed Old City Metro

Alleging that the previous BRS government tried to design the Airport Metro from Hitech City to Shamshabad airport only to benefit the real estate businessmen whose lands fell in that route, Revanth said that it was due to BRS that metro to the old city got delayed by 10 years.

“BRS designed the metro to cover areas where there was no need for metro rail. BRS cheated the people of the old city on metro rail. But as soon as Congress came to power, we redesigned the airport metro in the metro phase-II, and we have started the land acquisition for the second phase. We have been holding discussions with L&T on the metro rail in the old city,” he said.