Road safety push: GHMC fills over 14,000 potholes in city

Hyderabad: With the monsoon showers receding, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its Road Safety Drive to ensure smooth and safe commuting for citizens and to prevent traffic congestion across the city.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan has placed special focus on achieving 100 per cent pothole repairs within the shortest time frame. Under his directions, city-wide road safety measures such as pothole filling, catch-pit repairs, patch works, cover replacements, and central median restorations are being executed on a war footing.

The GHMC maintenance teams are working both day and night to restore road conditions to safe standards. According to GHMC, as of October 10, GHMC has identified 16,541 potholes, of which 14,112 have already been repaired. Additionally, 771 catch-pits, 367 cover replacements, and 18 central median repairs have been completed.

Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Ratnakar is overseeing field-level execution and progress monitoring. CE Sahadev informed that the in the LB Nagar Zone over 2,743 potholes repaired, and in Charminar Zone – 2,235, Khairtabad (1,987), Serilingampally (1,576), Kukatpally (2,308), and Secunderabad (3,263) with total 14,112 potholes repaired

RV Karnan said the as the rains subside, GHMC has intensified road restoration works to avoid public inconvenience. “We are moving ahead with a goal to fill all identified potholes within a week,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, on the fifth day of the intensive GHMC special sanitation drive in the Greater Hyderabad area, the sanitation teams so far collected 1,892 metric tons of municipal waste and eliminated 655 metric tons of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from 1,166 colonies across 150 divisions. During this sanitation drive, a total of 335 vehicles have been deployed for municipal waste removal, alongside 67 vehicles dedicated to C&D waste removal.

Waste collection efforts are currently underway in the LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairtabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones under the GHMC. Officials are actively monitoring the vehicle deployment, waste collection, and dumping processes across all circles.