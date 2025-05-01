RPF, GRP conduct security checks at Nampally rly stn

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), on Wednesday, conducted an extensive preventive security check at Hyderabad (Nampally) Railway Station.

The RPF and GRP carried out comprehensive frisking and anti-sabotage operations across various key areas of the station. These included waiting halls, circulating area, trains and platforms.

According to the officials the team used advanced devices to screen suspected individuals. Further, RPF personnel, conducted a march-past and dog blaze (an explosive detection dog), and carried out checks for explosive items in waiting halls, platforms and in trains. No suspicious items were found during the checks.

“Preventive measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of passengers and the smooth functioning of railway operations. The station remains secure, and passengers can travel with confidence,” said a senior officer.