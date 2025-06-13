RTA officials out to rein in rogue school buses in city

Hyderabad: With schools having reopened on Thursday across the city, the Telangana State Road Transport officials have swung into action by conducting special drives across the city and inspecting school buses for any irregularities. The officials seized school buses that are unfit to carry the students.

As most of the buses have renewed their Fitness Certificates (FCs), RTA authorities have rejected a few as they did not fulfill the requirements. So far, nearly 80 per cent of the buses have passed the fitness tests. Since certificates expire on May 15 each year, pre-academic inspections are crucial. As part of efforts to enforce rules, RTA officials launched special drives in coordination with the Police Department and crackdown on unfit buses.

On the first day, after thorough inspection, the RTA officials of Ranga Reddy district seized over 60 school buses that were running without valid documentation and unfit buses that were ready to ply the students of various private schools. The officials began strict inspections of school buses at Appa Junction in Rajendranagar to ensure student safety and vehicle compliance.

Moreover, challans were issued, and some buses were flagged for immediate corrective action.

According to the officials, some of the violations that were found in the inspections include – lack of necessary documents to use the buses, lack of fitness certificates and non-payment of taxes to the RTA.

As per official data, there are nearly 1,250 school buses in the city. It has been decided to ensure that no school bus in Hyderabad should be allowed to venture on city roads without getting the FC renewed or following safety precautions. RTA will seize vehicles and levy hefty penalties, officials said.

Officials emphasized that each child should have an individual seat and that all buses must follow safety norms.

On Thursday, the RTA officials also held discussions with school management and bus drivers, advising them to ensure – each student has a separate seat, buses are equipped with basic safety and comfort features, and vehicles are regularly serviced and maintained.

Authorities have warned of continued inspections and strict penalties if guidelines are not followed.

“Each year, we make it clear that no school bus will be allowed to ply on the road without having a fitness certificate and necessary advisory is sent to all educational institutions well in advance,” senior RTA officials said.