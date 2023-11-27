RTC bus turns turtle in Shadnagar, 20 injured

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a bus turned turtle due to high speeding on the national highway. It hit the divider and went to the other side of the road. As a result, a total of 20 people including the driver and conductor of the bus were injured. The accident took place near Shadnagar, a suburb of Hyderabad.

Locals responded immediately and shifted the injured to the local hospital. The doctors said that the injured are being treated and their health condition is stable. Due to this accident, the traffic on National Highway 44 was jammed for about ten kilometers.

