Saidanima Tomb gets a cleanup!

Tank Bund: It is an annual appointment that the students and staff of Delhi Public School, Diamond Point, have with the Saidanima Tomb near Tank Bund. About 20 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 along with teachers visited the 132-year-old Mughal and Qutb Shahi architectural tomb to rid its walls of cobwebs and dust.



The tomb has weathered many a storm and witnessed vagaries of nature, but of late due to the apathetic attitude of Heritage Telangana (formerly Dept of State Archaeology) the structure with a magnification façade, ornately carved dome and fretwork screens has fallen on bad times.

With hardly anyone to take care and clean the place, dust has settled all over. Vasumathi, a teacher who accompanied the students, said, "The students get to know the architectural marvels of the city and learn to appreciate monuments. We are doing our bit and hope the government protects such a beautiful structure."

The Saidanima Tomb was built by Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Hazrath Saidanima Saheba.