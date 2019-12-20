Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Saidanima Tomb gets a cleanup!

Saidanima Tomb gets a cleanup!
Highlights

The tomb was built by Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Hazrath Saidanima Saheba

Tank Bund: It is an annual appointment that the students and staff of Delhi Public School, Diamond Point, have with the Saidanima Tomb near Tank Bund. About 20 students of Class 6, 7 and 8 along with teachers visited the 132-year-old Mughal and Qutb Shahi architectural tomb to rid its walls of cobwebs and dust.

The tomb has weathered many a storm and witnessed vagaries of nature, but of late due to the apathetic attitude of Heritage Telangana (formerly Dept of State Archaeology) the structure with a magnification façade, ornately carved dome and fretwork screens has fallen on bad times.

With hardly anyone to take care and clean the place, dust has settled all over. Vasumathi, a teacher who accompanied the students, said, "The students get to know the architectural marvels of the city and learn to appreciate monuments. We are doing our bit and hope the government protects such a beautiful structure."

The Saidanima Tomb was built by Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Hazrath Saidanima Saheba.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top