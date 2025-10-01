Sajjanar dons mantle of Hyd’bad Commissioner of Police

Hyderabad: Vishwanth Channappa Sajjanar, former Managing Director, TGSRTC, a widely respected officer famed for his integrity and resolve, formally took charge as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, on September 30, 2025, marking the start of a citizen-focused era of policing in the city. Blending the city’s heritage with cutting-edge reforms, Sajjanar announced “People Welfare Policing” (PWP) model as his flagship approach, mapping out priorities to safeguard Hyderabad’s social fabric and modernizing the city’s police force.

Commissioner Sajjanar described “People Welfare Policing” (Aware-Alert-Act) as the cornerstone for ensuring public well-being, emphasizing safety and service across all spheres of city life. This model focuses on proactive protection for women and children, cyber and financial crime prevention, anti-drugs prevention, law & order management, traffic regulation, adoption of AI-powered policing, and unwavering citizen outreach through 24/7 services and police staff welfare initiatives.

Renowned across India for his uncompromising approach to safety, Sajjanar declared absolute zero tolerance for crimes against women and children, calling for a collective sense of responsibility: “Every man must remember he has a sister or a mother,” before stepping out of the house, he asserted. His tenure pledges stern measures against offenders and intensified vigilance in vulnerable areas, underlining that misbehavior and such crimes will be met with uncompromising legal action.

Sajjanar spotlighted the drug threat as a dire challenge undermining Hyderabad’s youth, vowing comprehensive action through the H-NEW task force. He promised to scrutinize the last 10 years of pending drug cases, dismantle notorious gangs at their roots, and deepen “Say No to Drugs” awareness drives. Food adulteration was termed a severe health hazard, with assurances of strict legal steps against perpetrators to protect public health, with surprise food & safety raids.

With an increase in cybercrimes and financial scams, particularly affecting senior citizens and pensioners, Sajjanar announced how cyber fraudsters target older people. He urged families, especially young people, to educate their elders and appealed to the public to take responsibility, echoing lessons from his previous initiatives against betting apps. Police will organize workshops in colonies, bastis, and apartments, aiming to empower and protect vulnerable groups.

Facing mounting traffic woes due to increased vehicle purchases following the reduction of GST 2.0, Sajjanar detailed plans for long-term solutions that utilize drones and Google collaboration for traffic monitoring. Helmet enforcement and crackdown on drunk-driving, and calling them “no less than terrorists” and “moving suicide bombs,” will receive special attention, with serious consequences for violators. Sajjanar’s vision includes visible policing and a commitment to minimizing traffic time to spend quality time with family, with law and order supported by enhanced CCTV coverage throughout the city.

Hyderabad’s legacy as a city of “Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb”, unity in diversity and communal harmony, remains a priority, as Sajjanar pledged continued promotion of peace and cultural togetherness. Police welfare also features prominently, ensuring recognition and rewards for officers delivering exceptional service and fostering a strong department culture built on compassion and accountability.

The PWP initiative integrates core pillars of duty, honour, compassion, and a commitment to citizen-centric reforms in law enforcement. Key focus areas include women and child protection, drug and food safety enforcement, law and order, tech-driven operations, traffic and road safety, round-the-clock citizen support, and dedicated staff welfare, embodying Sajjanar’s legacy of ethical and practical leadership.

Sajjanar’s arrival signals a decisive new chapter for Hyderabad policing, marked by accountability, innovation, communal harmony, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of every citizen.