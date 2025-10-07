Sajjanar pays surprise visit to Madannapet PS



The Hyderabad Police Commissioner, V C Sajjanar, made his first official visit to Madannapet Police Station today since assuming charge. During the unannounced inspection, he thoroughly reviewed the progress of ongoing cases, general policing activities, the status of communal harmony, and overall station management.

Interacting directly with the staff, the Commissioner underscored the crucial importance of discipline, consistent attendance, and efficient record-keeping in maintaining a professional service. The Commissioner highlighted “People Welfare Policing” as the core focus of his mandate, aiming to significantly strengthen both public safety and trust across the city. This comprehensive approach prioritises several key areas: maintaining peace, ensuring traffic safety, protecting vulnerable groups like women and children, utilising AI-driven policing tools, controlling the rise of cybercrime, providing 24/7 citizen services, and promoting police welfare.

He emphatically stated that every visitor to a police station must be treated with the utmost respect. He stressed the necessity of prompt case registration, particularly for women, and the need for swift investigations to ensure timely justice is delivered.

A particularly moving moment occurred when Azeemuddin Farooq, father of the recently murdered victim Sumayya, personally thanked the Commissioner for the quick and effective investigation that led to the swift arrest of the accused.

Furthermore, Commissioner Sajjanar inspected the sensitive localities within Madannapet, examining existing police pickets and the state of CCTV surveillance. He took the opportunity to assure residents directly of the police force’s dedication to their safety and the pursuit of justice. Senior police officers, including Joint Commissioner TafseerIqubal and Deputy Commissioners of Police Apoorva Rao and S Chaitanya Kumar, accompanied him throughout

the visit.