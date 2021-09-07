Sarkari schools in Hyderabad lax in following Covid norms

Hyderabad: It seems the initial enthusiasm and seriousness in following the SOP (standard operating procedure), in schools seem to have died down.

Government schools in the city are badly lagging in following Covid rules. The schools were reopened on September 1 and sanitation was carried out before the schools were reopened. But since then, no efforts have been made to sanitise the school premises or the classrooms. All that is happening is ayahs mopping the floors. In many government schools particularly in the primary sections, foot operated hand sanitisers and toilet cleaners are not available. As per the SOP, schools should be sanitised twice a day.

The school authorities said that they do not have funds and hence are unable to afford the sanitizing equipment. Only school cleaning staffs are sweeping the school regularly and also, they are in need of scavengers.

The Hans India team found the Somajiguda vaccination centre along with Covid testing centre are functioning inside a local government school. It also found out that the mid-day meals equipment was lying open in some government schools.

R Suparna, in-charge, Government School, Mudfort said, "Only once our school was sanitised, that too before reopening; but now we are struggling to sanitise. We also need toilet cleaners. It will be better if the GHMC staff sanitises the premises regularly and provide us safety kits."

According to Jeevan Prakash, headmaster, Government High School, Rasoolpura, "Slowly the student's footfall was increasing. The school received sanitisers only once. We are waiting for fresh stock of chemicals and equipment to sanitise the premises. We are struggling to clean classrooms. Due to lack of funds, we are unable to afford cleaning staff."

Anjanaiah Rao, headmaster, Government High School, Jeedimetla said, "Without sanitising classes daily, conducting classes is a risky affair, especially in primary section. There are no sanitisers. We have requested the government to provide foot-operated hand sanitisers in every class, it fell on deaf ears. Our school needs scavengers to clean washrooms. It will be better if government allots scavengers to government schools," he added.