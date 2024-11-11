Save Jharkhand from crony capitalism: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Jharkhand voters to save their State from crony capitalism by ensuring the victory of INDIA bloc candidates in the Assembly polls.

Bhatti, who is an AICC senior observer and star campaigner in the poll-bound Jharkhand, emphasised that to protect the natural resources from getting exploited by crony capitalists, there remains urgency to ensure the INDI alliance candidates win. While campaigning for Ramgarh’s Congress candidate, Mamta Devi, he asked voters to defeat the BJP and its allies.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to entrust the entire resources in the hands of a few individuals, he asked the Congress cadre to generate awareness amongst the voters regarding the ground realities. He urged Jharkhand voters to ensure the candidates win with a majority.