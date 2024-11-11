  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Save Jharkhand from crony capitalism: Bhatti

Save Jharkhand from crony capitalism: Bhatti
x
Highlights

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Jharkhand voters to save their State from crony capitalism by ensuring the victory of INDIA bloc candidates in the Assembly polls.

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the Jharkhand voters to save their State from crony capitalism by ensuring the victory of INDIA bloc candidates in the Assembly polls.

Bhatti, who is an AICC senior observer and star campaigner in the poll-bound Jharkhand, emphasised that to protect the natural resources from getting exploited by crony capitalists, there remains urgency to ensure the INDI alliance candidates win. While campaigning for Ramgarh’s Congress candidate, Mamta Devi, he asked voters to defeat the BJP and its allies.

Alleging that the BJP was trying to entrust the entire resources in the hands of a few individuals, he asked the Congress cadre to generate awareness amongst the voters regarding the ground realities. He urged Jharkhand voters to ensure the candidates win with a majority.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick