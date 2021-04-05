SCB urged to extend 50% property tax waiver

Secunderabad : As a nationwide lockdown impacted almost everyone financially, taking a cue from GHMC, the residents of SCB are urging waiver of 50 percent of property tax in Secunderabad Cantonment limits. A representation has been submitted to SCB CEO Ajith Reddy.

According to the residents of SCB, during the month of November last year the state government waived off 50% property tax in the GHMC limits but still there has been no such relief in the SCB limits. They question why the new rule is being implemented at SCB as Cantonment is a part of the city.

"Due to Covid lockdown and also during recent floods the economic condition of people was severely stressed,especially those of marginalised families. Last year the State government waived off property tax in GHMC limits.

Hence, on Saturday, we submitted a representation demanding 50 percent tax waiver and also requested SCB CEO Ajith Reddy to take immediate action to reduce property taxes in Cantonment Board limits," said Telukunta Satish Gupta, a social activist, SCB.

The State government announced a 50 percent rebate in property tax in the State last year. The rebate will be applicable to those who pay tax up to Rs 15,000 a year in the GHMC and up to Rs 10,000 in other municipalities.

"The order specifically mentioned other municipalities, and Secunderabad Cantonment Board is also one of the municipal authorities in the State.

Yet, there is no relief provided to the residents of SCB,"deplored Venkat Ramana, a resident of SCB.

"Residents of SCB are forced to pay high amount as property tax and most of the State government schemes are also not applicable to SCB.

When property registration charges go to State government kitty, why is there a discrimination meted out to us?" asked B Ramesh, a resident of SCB.