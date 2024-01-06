SCCL coal output rises 5.15%, says its CMD

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) Chairman & Managing Director N Balaram Naik has informed that the company had transported 51 million tonnes of coal, produced 49.66 million tonnes of coal and 306.6 million cubic metres overburden was removed.

On Friday, he held a review meeting with senior officials at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.He informed the company recorded a growth of 5.15 percent in coal production, 8 percent growth in coal transportation and 6 per cent growth in overburden removal as compared to last year during the last nine months.

Stating that the company needs to work towards achieving the target of 70 million tonnes, Balram said in order to meet the energy requirements, in the coming summer season,2.24 lakh tonnes of coal need to be produced and transported, and the over burden of 15 lakh cubic meters per day should be removed so that the thermal power stations have sufficient coal reserves for 21 days.

Company Directors D Satyanarayana Rao, NVK Srinivas, G Venkateswara Reddy and other senior officials were present.