Schools in five districts of Telangana declared holiday amid heavy rains
Hyderabad: In response to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the School Education Department of Telangana has announced holidays for schools in five districts on Wednesday and Thursday.
The affected districts include Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.
Additionally, the department clarified that schools in Greater Hyderabad will hold single-day classes on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged in-charge ministers and officials to remain vigilant in light of the severe weather conditions.
