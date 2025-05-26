‘Scientists at Farmers Doorstep’ initiative receiving unprecedented response: PJTAU V-C

Hyderabad: The innovative programme ‘Scientists at the Farmers Doorstep’, organised by Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, is progressing smoothly and successfully across the state.

The programme was launched on May 5 in Dharur village of Vikarabad district, by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Chairman of the Farmers Welfare Commission M Kodanda Reddy, and PJTAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Aldas Janaiah.

As of date, the programme has been conducted in 600 villages, with around 31,000 men and 6,000 women participating. Scientists and agricultural students have interacted face-to-face with a total of 37,000 farmers.

The programme witnessed participation from various dignitaries, including Nagar Kurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Dr G. Chinna Reddy, members of the Farmer Welfare Commission, MLCs, around 25 MLAs, and other public representatives.

Scientists and agricultural students, along with university officials, are actively participating in the programme, which will continue till June 13. The programme focuses on six key aspects: Reducing urea usage to minimise cultivation costs; Using chemicals judiciously to preserve soil health; Maintaining receipts for input purchases; Conservation of irrigation water; Adopting crop rotation for sustainable income and planting trees to protect the environment.

Scientists are also addressing farmers’ queries and doubts during the programme.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Aldas Janaiah, conducted a high-level review of the ‘Scientists at the Farmers Doorstep’ programme, which has been completed in three weeks. During the review, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned that the programme has received a positive response from the farming community.

Janaiah clarified that farmers are not dissatisfied with the government’s initiatives and current agricultural situation. However, farmers are concerned about changing climate conditions and unseasonal rains. He added that farmers are seeking government support for certain agricultural aspects.

Specifically, farmers are requesting the Telangana government to introduce crop insurance to mitigate losses due to adverse climate conditions. They also want small and marginal farmers to be provided with modern agricultural tools and green manure seeds at subsidised rates. Additionally, farmers are seeking extensive soil testing.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed to farmers, women, farmer groups, school students, and teachers to participate in the programme and make it a social movement. He encouraged everyone to come forward and take the programme to the next level, fostering a sense of community and cooperation.