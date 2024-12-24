SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) bagged two all-India performance efficiency shields among all Zones across Indian Railways at the 69th Railway Week Awards—Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar.

According to SCR officials, the function was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on December 21. In recognition of the exceptional performance displayed by the Zone during the last year, SCR has been bestowed with the all-India performance efficiency shields for civil engineering (jointly with Western Railway and Southern Railway) and civil engineering, construction (jointly with Central Railway and East Central Railway) departments.

Around six officials and staff of SCR received the award. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that South Central Railway will continue to exhibit outstanding performance in the current financial year.