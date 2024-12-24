Live
- Coaching deaths: LG approves suspension of two DFS officers
- Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told
- Docs play imp role in building awareness of organ donation says Droupadi Murmu
- Close shave for RTC bus passengers
- Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani
- HSL bags three prestigious awards
- Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute
- Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
- SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
- Two persons admitted to hospital as gas leaked at Pharma City
Just In
SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) bagged two all-India performance efficiency shields among all Zones across Indian Railways at the 69th Railway...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) bagged two all-India performance efficiency shields among all Zones across Indian Railways at the 69th Railway Week Awards—Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar.
According to SCR officials, the function was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, on December 21. In recognition of the exceptional performance displayed by the Zone during the last year, SCR has been bestowed with the all-India performance efficiency shields for civil engineering (jointly with Western Railway and Southern Railway) and civil engineering, construction (jointly with Central Railway and East Central Railway) departments.
Around six officials and staff of SCR received the award. Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stated that South Central Railway will continue to exhibit outstanding performance in the current financial year.