SCR conducts meet on safety, punctuality & freight loading

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed review meeting on Safety, Punctuality and Freight Loading on Monday at Rail Nilayam. Officials were instructed to accord top priority for Punctuality of the trains along with safety by observing all the precautions in view of the prevailing monsoon.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR instructed the officials to identify the root cause for issues affecting punctuality and take remedial steps to improve the performance. He also instructed officials to strictly implement the permanent/temporary speed restrictions imposed. On the safety aspect, Arun instructed the officials to focus on the shunting method practices followed in the yards and to intensify track patrolling in bad weather conditions for enhanced safety.

He also reviewed the loading performance of the zone, as it is been observed that the performance of the zone was reduced due to heavy rains and officials were instructed to put extra efforts to achieve the targets duly following the safety precautions, said a SCR senior officer.