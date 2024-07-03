SCR holds safety review meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a safety review meeting on train operations and the progress of various developmental works across the zone on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safety of train operations across the zone. In view of the ensuing monsoon season, all precautionary measures will be undertaken at identified vulnerable points, such as rail bridges and RUBs/ROBs.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, stressed the importance of prioritising passenger safety and ensuring that no inconvenience is caused.

Later in the meeting, the Smart Water Pumping System at Sheep Mandi was virtually inaugurated. The Sheep Mandi pump house, located in Secunderabad, supplies water to six locations/pump houses: Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, Rifle Range, Upper Bhoiguda, Hamal Basti, and Mettuguda Staff Quarters.

At present, pumping to these locations is done manually, requiring significant manpower and expenditure. This will be mitigated by using the IoT-based Smart Water Pumping System. The smart water pumping system will save energy by replacing centrifugal pumps with efficient submersible pumps. Additionally, the system provides real-time monitoring and accountability of water distribution, thereby reducing water wastage.

The modern system includes remote control of valves, eliminating the need for manual intervention. The smart water pumping system is estimated to save Rs 1.2 crore in water savings, Rs 24 lakh in manpower, and Rs 3.6 lakh in energy savings per year, said a senior official, SCR.