SCR issues advisory to avoid flying kites near railway traction lines

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday issued an advisory instructing the public to not fly kites near railway traction lines for the upcoming Sankranti festival.

According to SCR officials, during the previous Sankranti festival season, some cases were reported by several zones of the Indian Railways, where individuals suffered electric shocks or have been electrocuted after coming in contact with kite threads entangled in 25kV traction overhead conductors.

The Chinese-imported kite threads, commonly used by the public, are a conductor of electricity, posing significant risks to both human life and critical railway electrical infrastructure.

SCR officials advised passengers to report sightings of kite threads hanging from overhead conductors to railway authorities to ensure that the threads are safely removed by trained personnel.