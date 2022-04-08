  • Menu
SCR to run 2 Sec'bad-Tirupati summer special trains

SCR to run 2 Secbad-Tirupati summer special trains
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during summer, the South Central Railway will run two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

The (no -07597) Secunderabad-Tirupati special will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 7:50 am. Date of journey is April 8. The (no -07596) Tirupati-Secunderabad train) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 9 am.

Date of journey is April 10. En route, the special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.

