SCR to run 2 Sec'bad-Tirupati summer special trains
Highlights
Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during summer, the South Central Railway will run two special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.
The (no -07597) Secunderabad-Tirupati special will depart from Secunderabad at 8 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 7:50 am. Date of journey is April 8. The (no -07596) Tirupati-Secunderabad train) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 9 am.
Date of journey is April 10. En route, the special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.
