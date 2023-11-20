SCR to run one-way special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run one-way special trains from Hyderabad – Bhagat Ki Kothi.

Train no 07021(Hyderabad – Bhagat Ki Kothi) will depart from Hyderabad at 9:05 pm and arrive at Bhagat Ki Kothi at 8 am and date of the journey is on November 22.

Enroute of this special train will also stop at Secunderabad, Medchal, Wadiaram, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Basara, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon Junction, Nandurbar, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Geratpur, Ahmedabad, Mahesana Junction, Palanpurjunction, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar Junction, Palimarwar and Luni Junction stations.

This train consists of AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.