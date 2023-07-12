Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that a second danger signal has come from the Congress party for the farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao said that the Congress leader who initially said Dharani will be removed if his party comes to power is now talking about restricting power for three hours.

కాంగ్రెస్ నోట..

రైతులకు రెండో ప్రమాద హెచ్చరిక.. !!



కాంగ్రెస్ వస్తే...

నిన్న ధరణి తీసేస్తం అన్నడు.. రాబందు

నేడు 3 గంటల కరెంట్ చాలు అంటున్నడు..



నాడు వ్యవసాయం దండగ అన్నడు చంద్రబాబు

నేడు మూడుపూటలు దండగ అంటున్నడు ఛోటా చంద్రబాబు



మూడు ఎకరాల రైతుకు..

మూడుపూటలా కరెంట్ ఎందుకు అనడం..… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 12, 2023

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu said agriculture was a waste and this leader now says continuous power is waste. Stating that there was no need for power for three intervals to the three acre farmers was nothing but insulting small and medium farmers, said Rao. The Congress always has wrong perception and step-motherly attitude towards the small and medium farmers, he alleged.

