Live
- Five Amarnath Yatris injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur
- Over 30,000 food items subject to price hikes in Japan
- AP cabinet approves several key decisions
- Compared: Nothing Phone (2) vs Nothing Phone (1); Find what's new
- Volunteers should not interfere in politics and limit to public service: Chandrababu
- Bengaluru: Watch The Viral Video Of Private Aircraft Making An Emergency Landing At HAL Airport
- Feel-good Entertainer 'Krishna Gadu Ante Oka Range' is all set for release on August 4th
- 5 fun activities to make the most of Monsoon in Mumbai
- Padma Lakshmi replaced by ‘Top Chef’ winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
- How to keep your pet safe during Monsoon
Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
Highlights
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that a second danger signal has come from the Congress party for the farmers.
Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that a second danger signal has come from the Congress party for the farmers.
Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao said that the Congress leader who initially said Dharani will be removed if his party comes to power is now talking about restricting power for three hours.
Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu said agriculture was a waste and this leader now says continuous power is waste. Stating that there was no need for power for three intervals to the three acre farmers was nothing but insulting small and medium farmers, said Rao. The Congress always has wrong perception and step-motherly attitude towards the small and medium farmers, he alleged.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS