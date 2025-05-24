Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh strives for new sports complex at Dhobi Ghat

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh is making significant strides in improving local infrastructure, having recently facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new sports complex at Dhobi Ghat, valued at ₹23.5 crore. This initiative comes as part of his ongoing efforts to address the urgent water supply issues in the Cantonment.

Following a productive meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy four days ago, during which the water crises alongside other cantonment challenges were discussed, swift action has been taken. The Chief Minister promptly engaged with the Managing Director of Hyderabad Water Works, Ashok Reddy, to expedite solutions.

Today, a coordination meeting was held at the Cantonment Board office attended by Ashok Reddy and CEO Madhukar Nayak, among other officials. The group deliberated on the logistics for storing and distributing an additional 1 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, which has been sanctioned by the government.

MLA Ganesh mentioned the government's readiness to construct overhead water tanks, pump houses, and potentially a reservoir if sufficient land is allocated, citing the current inadequacies in water storage facilities within the cantonment area.

He emphasised the challenges faced in development due to previous administrations, highlighting that the present Congress government, prioritising the welfare of residents, is committed to providing essential amenities funded by the state. He urged local authorities to submit proposals to facilitate these developments.

Acknowledging the proactive measures being taken, MLA Ganesh expressed gratitude towards CEO Madhukar Nayak and Water Works MD Ashok Reddy, commending their efforts to implement long-term solutions rather than temporary fixes, ensuring sustainable water availability for the Cantonment's future. He also extended special thanks to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his attentive support towards constituency development.

Present at the meeting alongside MLA Sri Ganesh were key figures from Hyderabad Water Works and the Cantonment Board, including MD Ashok Reddy, CGM Brajesh, GMs Rajasekhar Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, Vinod, and Cantonment Water Works Superintendent Raj Kumar, as well as Nominated Member Smt. Bhanuka Narmada.