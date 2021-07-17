Secunderabad: SCR Women's organization fetes best X class students

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) felicitated best students of class X at Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda, on Friday.

The toppers were conferred with gold medals, certificates and souvenirs for achieving outstanding results in X exams. The SCRWWO also felicitated Phani Kumari, headmistress, and all teachers for excellent work done in securing 100 per cent results. The school was established in 1974. It is a unit run by SCRWWO.

Jayanthi Mallya, president of SCRWW, congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the institution. She advised them to adopt good teachings---well mannered, hardworking and respecting elders--- which will pave the way for successful careers and a bright future.

She told the students to concentrate more on studies, as classes are online due to Covid, to maintain fitness besides to stay safe and healthy.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, said schooling was very important in nurturing a child to build a career. He congratulated the toppers and stressed up on responsibility of parents/teachers in identifying bringing all-round development of a child.