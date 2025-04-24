Seething with anger, BJP terms Pahalgam attack a cowardly act

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, calling it a cowardly act by “shameless Pakistan.”

Speaking at a protest and paying condolences to the victims of the terror attack, he stated on Wednesday, “It is condemnable to attack innocent tourists. This dastardly act of selectively targeting Hindu tourists exposes the shamelessness of Pakistan.” He described Pakistan’s economically struggling leadership as unable to manage its own internal affairs, resorting to such cowardly acts to divert attention from its failures. Reddy emphasised that everyone who supports humanity should denounce the Pakistan-sponsored attack on tourists.

Additionally, he warned that the central government would respond decisively to such acts. BJP MP Eatala Rajender paid tribute to the victims, stating, “We honour the beloved children of Mother India who were killed by Pakistani terrorists. We express our deepest condolences to their families and pray that the souls of the deceased rest in peace.” He asserted that terrorism, and any country that supports it, must face consequences. Rajender also mentioned how Jammu and Kashmir has experienced relief, freedom, and development since the abrogation of Article 370. He further condemned the attack as part of a vile conspiracy by a government that was unable to maintain peace and security in Pakistan, and turns a blind eye to violence. He stated, “They killed our children based on their religion. Let us pledge to end those who have shed our blood.”

He pointed out that nations around the world have expressed support for India, emphasising the urgency to eliminate terrorism wherever it exists.

“We have maintained peace for 11 years under the leadership of Modi ji. During this time, the country has progressed without terrorist attacks or the sounds of bombs and guns. Such a heinous act will have consequences; we completely condemn it,” he declared. BJP leaders paid tributes at the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, attended by state president Kishan Reddy, MPs Dr Laxman, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLA Chintala Ramchandra Reddy, MLC A V N Reddy, and others.