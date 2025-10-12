Setback for BJP in J-Hills, senior leader resigns

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll with its former joint convenor Cherka Mahesh resigning from the party on Saturday.

Mahesh, a prominent local leader, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of covertly aligning with the BJP leadership to mislead the people of Telangana instead of confronting them politically. He alleged that the BJP and Congress had colluded to deceive the public over Backward Classes reservations. He also criticised the BJP for remaining a silent spectator to the ongoing struggles of farmers, youth, women, and Backward Classes in the State. “I cannot continue in a party like this,” Mahesh said in his resignation letter submitted to BJP State president N R