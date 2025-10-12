  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Setback for BJP in J-Hills, senior leader resigns

Setback for BJP in J-Hills, senior leader resigns
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll with its former joint convenor Cherka Mahesh...

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a setback ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll with its former joint convenor Cherka Mahesh resigning from the party on Saturday.

Mahesh, a prominent local leader, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of covertly aligning with the BJP leadership to mislead the people of Telangana instead of confronting them politically. He alleged that the BJP and Congress had colluded to deceive the public over Backward Classes reservations. He also criticised the BJP for remaining a silent spectator to the ongoing struggles of farmers, youth, women, and Backward Classes in the State. “I cannot continue in a party like this,” Mahesh said in his resignation letter submitted to BJP State president N R

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick