Shaadi Mubarak cheques were distributed by MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan

Hyderabad: Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Moazam Khan along with Bahadurpura MRO officers distributes Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques among beneficiaries at Khaja Function Hall in Bahadurpura on Friday.

As many as 482 scheme cheques for a total amount of Rs 4.7 crore were distributed on the occasion.

Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi are welfare schemes launched by Telangana government for providing financial assistance for marriages to all the poor people in the state.