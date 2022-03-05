SHE TEAM Hyderabad Organizes 2K and 5K Run: Few Traffic Restrictions Levied
- The Hyderabad Traffic Police has placed few traffic restrictions in the city in view of the 2k and 5k run being organized by the Hyderabad She Team, from People’s Plaza on Sunday.
The restrictions would be effect from 5am to 8am.
Accordingly, traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary would be diverted towards Shadan and Nirankari Bhavan
- Vehicles from Ambedkar Statue would be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.
-Vehicles from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund would be diverted on Telugu Talli flyover at Secretariat Old Gate
- Traffic from Liberty towards upper Tank Bund would be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and on Telugu Talli flyover.
-Vehicles from Karbala to Ambedkar Statue via Tank Bund would be diverted towards DBR Mills-Lower Tank Bund
- Traffic from Nallagutta towards Sanjeeviah PRak would be diverted towards Ranigunj X roads.
-At DBR Mills traffic would not be allowed towards Children's Park.