Shilpa Layout flyover to be thrown open for public by Nov end

Hyderabad: To improve the transport facility, improve the signal free transport system, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation undertook various works under Strategic Road Development (SRDP). Adding another flyover under the SRDP, soon the Shilpa Layout flyover will be made available to motorists in the last week of November.

According to the GHMC, from the International Airport to the Financial District, the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to Gachibowli is directly accessible without any problems, but the construction of the Shilpa Layout flyover will make it easier to go to other areas without any disruption to traffic. A route from Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta via Gachibowli to Patancheru, Kokapet, Narsingh along with International Airport, another flyover at Gachibowli ORR grade separate from International Airport to Jubilee Hills, Punjagutta, Kukatpally, Madhapur etc. Both the up and down flyovers will be ready to open for public in November.

"This is the 17th flyover undertaken by SRDP. Two flyovers have been constructed with a width of 456.64 meters from up ramp ORR to Shilpa Layout flyover and 399.952 wide down ramp flyover from Shilpa Layout to ORR. A 473-meter long 8.50-meter wide up ramp flyover has been constructed from Bade Gachibowli to MindSpace, which is used as a service road. Similarly, the down ramp flyover from MindSpace to Gachibowli is 522 meters long and 8.50 meters wide," said officials at GHMC.

This Shilpa Layout flyover will increase road connectivity between the finance district and the hi-tech city. Motorists will be relieved from traffic hurdles at Gachibowli Junction.

As part of Stage-2 of the project, another work is going on from ORR to Kondapur with a length of 816 meters and a width of 24 meters. Adjacent to the old Gachibowli flyover, the up ramp towards Kondapur is 475 meters long and 12 meters wide, and the down ramp from Kondapur to Gachibowli is 305 meters long and 12 meters wide.

This Kondapur flyover will be completed by July 2023. "It is said that the public transport system will be further improved due to the accessibility of each of the works undertaken by SRDP on all sides of Greater Hyderabad," said the official.