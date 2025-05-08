Shock And Awe! All Hail India’s ‘Befitting Response’ To Terror Acts

Admin on high alert; No leave for staff, no foreign trips for mantris!

Hyderabad: Apart from making arrangements to ensure no shortage of essential commodities during crisis, the State Government has cancelled the leaves of the employees of all departments that engage in emergency services. All the employees have been asked to render services in the wake of India’s military strike on Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. State Ministers and top officials were also asked to cancel all foreign trips and be available in the city.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned that strict action will be taken if the government employees make controversial statements in the media and social media. A toll-free round the clock number will be provided for the public to address any issue regarding the security and maintenance of law and order.

All the departments have been asked to work in complete coordination and ensure that people do not face any problems.

The Chief Minister enquired with the officials about the arrangements being made for the supply of essential commodities and asked them to take every step to avoid shortage of essential commodities and no disruption in the supply chain to the people.

The CM and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reviewed the security arrangements with top officials on Wednesday evening and asked police officials to tighten security at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Adequate protection will be provided to foreign tourists visiting Telangana, he said.

State intelligence teams were directed to coordinate with central intelligence and a special information centre will be established to closely monitor the security system from the Command Control Centre.

CM Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM also reviewed arrangements for a huge rally to be organied from Secretariat to Necklace Road at 6 pm on Thursday. The CM and Deputy CM called the youth to participate in the rally and express solidarity with the Indian Army.